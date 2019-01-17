South Africa

Campaigners lobby for independent and transparent water regulator

17 January 2019 - 13:56 By BELINDA PHETO
Outa's Siqhamo Ntola, left, and Water Shortages SA's Benoit le Roy in Midrand on January 17 2019.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

The failure of the department of water affairs to regulate itself has prompted the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and Water Shortage SA to lobby for the establishment of an independent water regulator.

Outa's Yamkela Ntola said the government's failure to publish the blue and green reports was an indication of the need for an independent regulator. 

"The last report was published in 2014. This report is important because it reflects the safety of water we use," he said.

The two organisations have given themselves two years to come up with a strategy for an independent regulator and to engage with all stakeholders, including the government.

Benoit le Roy of Water Shortage SA said having an independent regulator will address some of the loopholes in the administration of water.

