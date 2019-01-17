Campaigners lobby for independent and transparent water regulator
The failure of the department of water affairs to regulate itself has prompted the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and Water Shortage SA to lobby for the establishment of an independent water regulator.
Outa's Yamkela Ntola said the government's failure to publish the blue and green reports was an indication of the need for an independent regulator.
"The last report was published in 2014. This report is important because it reflects the safety of water we use," he said.
The two organisations have given themselves two years to come up with a strategy for an independent regulator and to engage with all stakeholders, including the government.
Benoit le Roy of Water Shortage SA said having an independent regulator will address some of the loopholes in the administration of water.
In a statement on Outa's website, Le Roux said an independent regulator would also unlock much-needed investment in the water sector.
The two organisations say: "An independent water regulator would ensure our constitutional right to healthy water, unlike the current state of anarchy in the water sector.
"Independent regulation of water would ensure apolitical management of SA’s water allocations ... and regulation of pollution of our water resources, with the regulator enforcing compliance by all, be it industry, municipalities, farming or state-owned enterprises."
The organisations say this would remove the political machinations which currently allow municipalities and industry to dump polluted effluents into water and allow the national department — the current custodian — to refuse to publish the Blue Drop and Green Drop reports on water quality.
An important regulatory function would be overseeing the quality of potable water provided by government-controlled water boards, utilities and cities, said the groups.
Another important function would be to ensure equitable pricing to all water users "in a fair and transparent manner".