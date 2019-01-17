Friends praying for SA holidaymakers believed drowned in Mozambique
A friend of the missing group of four South Africans believed to have drowned in Mozambique has painted a heartbreaking picture of the last moments they were seen alive.
The friend, who asked not to be named, told TimesLIVE on Thursday that a group of eight people from Groblersdal, Limpopo, went to Mozambique on holiday.
They travelled on January 12 2019. She did not travel with the group.
The friends apparently went for a swim on Monday afternoon.
"As they were swimming, one of them noticed that there were strong currents and she alerted her partner, who pulled her out of the water."
She said they tried to warn the others "but I think the other four were far away from them and were swept away".
She said their parents flew to Mozambique on Tuesday.
"Everybody is still in shock but they are hoping for the best. We are just hoping that everybody who is missing is found."
The family members have asked to be "given space while they deal with the matter".
Several locals in the area have joined the search.
"Unfortunately, there is no further news regarding the people missing at sea and the stormy and overcast weather has hampered efforts.
"The four went to make statements at the police station today and some are returning to SA while others remain in Maputo," a post read on the DriveMoz Facebook page.
Surging north/northwest of the shipping lane for the missing personsPosted by Tony Bouw on Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Minister of international relations and cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu was informed about the incident on Thursday morning.
Dirco spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya said they were working with local authorities to provide assistance to family members who have arrived in Mozambique.
Mabaya said the people are "presumed to have drowned".
"Dirco is in constant communication with the high commissioner as the search and rescue continues, and we hope that they can still be found alive."
Mabaya said they were also in contact with the premier's office in Limpopo.