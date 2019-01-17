Friends praying for SA holidaymakers believed drowned in Mozambique

A friend of the missing group of four South Africans believed to have drowned in Mozambique has painted a heartbreaking picture of the last moments they were seen alive.

The friend, who asked not to be named, told TimesLIVE on Thursday that a group of eight people from Groblersdal, Limpopo, went to Mozambique on holiday.

They travelled on January 12 2019. She did not travel with the group.

The friends apparently went for a swim on Monday afternoon.

"As they were swimming, one of them noticed that there were strong currents and she alerted her partner, who pulled her out of the water."

She said they tried to warn the others "but I think the other four were far away from them and were swept away".