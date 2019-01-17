'I'm fine,' says ANC official as homes and luxury cars are seized by state

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) — armed with a preservation order — was knocking on the door of ANC heavyweight Mike Mabuyakhulu on Thursday morning.

Mabuyakhulu, deputy chair of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, is before court on graft charges relating to the saga surrounding the R28m North Sea Jazz Festival dating back to 2012 and 2013.

A NPA official confirmed to TimesLIVE that a team swooped on 16 locations in Durban and Pretoria in an attempt to preserve assets of Mabuyakhulu and his co-accused.

Homes and moveable assets like luxury cars were attached in terms of a Durban High court order issued on December 14, said the official, who asked not to be named.

Six Mercedes Benz’s, three Land Rovers, three Audi’s and a Jeep Wrangler were among the vehicles seized.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo confirmed that their officers had accompanied the sheriff of the court and AFU officials in serving the interim preservation order on the respondents.

Reacting to the raid at his home on Thursday morning, Mabuyakhulu told TimesLIVE that he was “fine”.

“You know, I’m fine. That’s what is clear ... I am fine,” he said.

He would not be drawn to comment further on the action, insisting that the matter was before court.

Advocate Jimmy Howse, acting for Mabuyakhulu, said that he had been notified of the seizure operation on Thursday morning.

The trial against Mabuyakhulu and his seven co-accused is due to resume in court in February 2019.