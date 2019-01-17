South Africa

Motorist shot dead in car in Morningside

17 January 2019 - 13:27 By Iavan Pijoos
Police are searching for the suspects who shot a man dead in Morningside, Johannesburg. File photo.
Image: iStock

A 29-year-old man was shot dead in Morningside, northern Johannesburg, on Wednesday evening.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said on Thursday the man was shot in his car on First Street in Morningside after leaving Sandton City. 

"Police only arrived at the scene after the shooting. If there is video footage we will analyse it to see what happened."

Peters could not confirm allegations that the man was shot dead by members of the notorious Rolex gang.

"It is premature to confirm as suspects are unknown at this stage," she said.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, or anything prior to or just after the shooting, to contact Sandton Police or their nearest police station; or to call the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

