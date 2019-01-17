No water since December so protesters close KZN road

The police's public order policing unit was called out on Thursday to restore calm after a community protest against a lack of water flared up in a KwaZulu-Natal town.

The Helpmekaar and eZakheni roads were blocked to traffic, said police and officers from Newcastle and eZakheni were deployed.

Police said they were "maintaining a strong presence to restore law and order".

According to the Ladysmith Gazette, residents of an area in the district called St Chads were protesting because they have been without water since December.