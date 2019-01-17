North West MEC holds off on Schweizer-Reneke school report

North West education MEC Sello Lehari will no longer be releasing the preliminary report into the Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke saga on Thursday.

Lehari had been expected to address a press briefing in Mahikeng, where he was to announce the findings of an investigation.

"The briefing has been postponed until further notice. There are some legal things that need to be dealt with first," said his spokesperson Freddy Sepeng.

"Solidarity had said the MEC did not follow procedure in his last pronouncement, so we are following procedure," he added.

The much-anticipated report had been expected to reveal whether anyone was in the wrong following an uproar over a picture taken at the school, showing black and white Grade R learners who had been seated separately. The picture, which was shared on the teacher-parent WhatsApp group, later went viral on social media.

The report would also have revealed what action, if any, should be taken in regard to the incident.

Elana Barkhuizen, a teacher from the school, was suspended last week in connection with the picture. While the photographed class was not hers, she was reported to have taken the picture.