'Notorious murderer' found with gunshot wounds in Durban hospital

The prime suspect in a string of burglaries and murders was traced to a Durban hospital where he was receiving care for gunshot wounds.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the "notorious murderer" was arrested and placed under police guard on Thursday.

"The 22-year-old was located at a Durban hospital where he was admitted for gunshot wounds. He is thought to have been shot during a house robbery and murder in Chatsworth at the weekend," she said.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, the man and an accomplice are alleged to have forced their way into a house where they held a man at gunpoint.

"The victim owns a tavern attached to his house. The suspects allegedly demanded cash as well as house keys from the victim. When the victim shouted for help, he was shot dead by the suspects," Mbele added.

The gunmen then allegedly opened fire on a passerby as they fled. The passerby retaliated, resulting in the trigger man being wounded.

Mbele said that the man was profiled, with detectives establishing that he is wanted by Greenwood Park police for killing a security guard this month.

He will appear in court when he recovers from his wounds.