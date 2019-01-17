South Africa

Police await test results in death of fraud investigator Seipati Lechoano

17 January 2019 - 11:32 By Iavan Pijoos
Seipati Lechoano's body, with her hands and feet bound, was discovered in the boot of her car in the basement parking of the government building where she worked.
Image: SAPS

The cause of death of Mangaung anti-fraud officer Seipati Lechoano is yet to be confirmed, Free State police said on Thursday.

"We are still waiting for the [pathologist] results from Pretoria. I will follow up today [Thursday]," police spokesperson Lt-Col Thandi Mbambo said.

Mbambo said no arrests had been made, but police were investigating.

A few weeks ago, Mbambo said due to the condition of Lechoano’s body, an initial post-mortem could not determine the cause of her death.

She said police were waiting for feedback from the department of health.

Lechoano was reported missing on December 19. Her body was found on Christmas Eve in the boot of her car in the basement parking lot of the Bram Fischer building in Bloemfontein. The building houses the Mangaung municipality, where she worked.

Her hands and feet were bound. At the time, police said she had no visible injuries.

Mangaung metro spokesperson Qondile Khedama previously told TimesLIVE that Lechoano had worked as a secretary in the risk and anti-fraud department. She had recently been promoted to an investigating officer.  

Khedama described her as a "good person, very committed and passionate about her work".

