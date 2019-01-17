South Africa

R2.6m loot found stashed in buried trash bags and ice-cream containers

17 January 2019 - 15:15 By TimesLIVE
Police found the cash buried in various backyards. File picture
Image: Russell Roberts

An amount of R2.6m, believed to have been stolen by cash-in-transit security guards employed by a company in Louis Trichardt, has been recovered, Limpopo police said on Thursday.

The loot was found as police arrested the two guards on Wednesday night.

One of them was arrested in the Ravele Riverside area while the other was caught in Waterval.

"The operation, which commenced Wednesday afternoon, proceeded through the night until this morning. It was characterised by relentless searches, probing and digging by the members at three different premises and produced positive results when cash in bank notes was recovered buried in the yards," said Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

"Some of the cash was found stashed in ice cream containers and refuse bags," he added. It had been buried underground.

Mojapelo said each of the suspects had buried some of the money in their yards.

The third yard belonged to a mother of one of the suspects who has been taken in for questioning.

Mojapelo said the pair had been employed to collect cash from different companies.

"Instead of making deposits, they took the money. One of the suspects had already bought a double cab vehicle, which was also confiscated," said Mojapelo.

The suspects are due to appear in the Louis Trichardt Magistrate's Court soon on theft charges.

