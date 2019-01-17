Schweizer-Reneke teacher files court papers demanding her job back

According to Barkhuizen, the first person to raise a complaint about the picture was a parent of one of the black learners in the class.

Barkhuizen said she had first spoken to the parent earlier that morning as he had enquired about a 10% discount on school fees, which she had explained no longer existed. The parent was displeased.

After sending the pictures, she received a call from the same parent.

She said the parent called "expressing a clear irritation with what he referred to as a separation of his child and other black learners from the white learners".

Barkhuizen said she tried to explain that this was not the case, adding that the children were moved around during the course of the day depending on the activities under way and the children's needs.

"My explanation again came to naught. [The parent] unfortunately continued with his admonishment … culminating in me advising him to call the headmaster as I was busy with orientation," Barkhuizen said.

The headmaster later informed her that he had received a complaint. After consultation with the headmaster and the school governing body chairperson, Barkhuizen said both understood the explanation given by her and her colleague, and said they would support them and find a means to address the complaint.

She, however, was suspended the following day.

Barkhuizen pointed out that she and her colleague had, on the two days prior to the school’s opening, invited parents to the school where, among other things, the teachers had informed them of the layout of the class.

She said that at the time, none of the parents had expressed displeasure at how she and Olivier intended to conduct their classes.

The teacher, who has been at the school since 2017, said being branded a racist who needed to be dealt with through an immediate suspension had caused harm to her.

Lehari's office has yet to reply.