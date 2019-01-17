Teen relives two-hour ordeal dangling 165m above Oribi Gorge

As Jessica Bruwer stood on a ledge before a thrilling plunge into the Oribi Gorge, the teen adventure junkie ignored an ultimately telling premonition.

Bruwer became the central figure in a rescue operation that would last more than two hours on Wednesday as she dangled 165m above bush and jagged rocks in the gorge below.

"It was our last day of holiday and wanted to end it off with a bang so we decided to do the Big Swing. Earlier I had a bad feeling but went ahead and did it anyway," she said.

The world’s highest gorge swing, elevated at a height of 55 storeys on the KZN south coast, is a popular attraction.

But after Bruwer's freefall was over, a winch motor that safely raises the jumper back to the ledge failed, leaving her up in the air for nearly two and a half hours.

"It was an amazing experience but they couldn’t get me back up. It had been raining and water got into one of the power boxes for the winch cables so I was dangling there," she said.

"I was just telling myself not to panic. I knew I should have trusted the feeling that I had," Bruwer added.