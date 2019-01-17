That's a great gatsby! Huge sandwich stars in new Cape Town mural

"I would like to see some international street artists visit Cape Town so that we can draw the attention of tourists, and then share with them the many beautiful public murals that our local artists have done in our city," said Plato.

Badroodien said the four themes illustrated in the new murals — the first in the series are in nearby Leonsdale — were the anti-apartheid struggle, sport, cuisine and arts and culture.

"Public art has become an important focus and brings cultural, social and economic value to neighbourhoods," he said. "It reflects our society and can enrich communities."

Artists involved in the project are Eugene Bezuidenhout from Wynberg, Roscoe Masters from Diep River, Grant Jurius from Elsies River and Gary Frier from Kuils River. They worked on the murals with emerging artists from Athlone.