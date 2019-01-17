South Africa

That's a great gatsby! Huge sandwich stars in new Cape Town mural

17 January 2019 - 15:02 By TimesLIVE
Councillor Zahid Badroodien with one of the Athlone murals on January 17 2019.
Image: City of Cape Town

Cape Town's iconic "gatsby" sandwich has been immortalised in a new mural in Athlone.

The mural, at Kannabast Close in Kewtown, is one of four unveiled in the suburb on Thursday by Zahid Badroodien, Cape Town mayoral committee member for community services.

Mayor Dan Plato said around the world street art was being acknowledged as an important tool for building communities, and there were plans for many more murals in Cape Town.

One of the new murals in Athlone pays tribute to Cape Town's legendary gatsby sandwich.
Image: City of Cape Town
One of the murals unveiled in Athlone on January 17 2019.
Image: City of Cape Town

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

"I would like to see some international street artists visit Cape Town so that we can draw the attention of tourists, and then share with them the many beautiful public murals that our local artists have done in our city," said Plato.

Badroodien said the four themes illustrated in the new murals — the first in the series are in nearby Leonsdale — were the anti-apartheid struggle, sport, cuisine and arts and culture.

"Public art has become an important focus and brings cultural, social and economic value to neighbourhoods," he said. "It reflects our society and can enrich communities."

Artists involved in the project are Eugene Bezuidenhout from Wynberg, Roscoe Masters from Diep River, Grant Jurius from Elsies River and Gary Frier from Kuils River. They worked on the murals with emerging artists from Athlone.

