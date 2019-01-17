WATCH | How Bosasa prepared their daily ‘chicken orders’ (bribes)

Former chief operations officer for Bosasa Angelo Agrizzi took the stand for the second day at the state capture inquiry on Thursday, where he presented video evidence of how bribe money was transported, stored and counted for delivery at the company's premises.

He said Bosasa employees would ask "what is the order of chicken today?" in reference to the amount of illegal money that needed to be ordered.

Agrizzi also said that Bosasa did not to give corrupt officials large sums of money up front, but instead payments were made monthly.

"You don’t entrap people for life if you pay once off. They take money and go. Once you start paying bribes monthly, you control them," he said.