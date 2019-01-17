WATCH | 'Rolex gang' hits Joburg petrol station, robs German tourist

It took less than a minute for the so-called "Rolex gang" to steal a watch off the wrist of a German man at a Johannesburg petrol station — and this in broad daylight in full view of other motorists and petrol attendants.

The ordeal began when Jorben Bumann and his wife went shopping at Sandton City and were followed by a silver SUV last Wednesday.

The duo, who were in a hired white Toyota Corolla, passed by a petrol filling station in Honeydew to fill up the tank and return the car.

In a series of videos, they can be seen entering a garage and a petrol attendant helping them.

A few other cars pass by and finally a silver SUV car enters the station and parks behind Bumann’s vehicle.

Seconds later four men jump out of the silver SUV and surround his vehicle and steal his Rolex watch and a wallet from the driver’s window. The men quickly drive back to their car and drive off.