Be warned: blue-light hijackers prowl SA-Botswana border
18 January 2019 - 07:00
The European Union (EU) has warned Botswana residents of a hijacking syndicate ambushing motorists near the SA border by posing as law enforcement officers.
In an e-mail seen by Times Select, EU regional security adviser in Africa Othmar OKx says these hijackings were committed by people in blue-light vehicles, while the police confirmed that a series of robberies involving Botswana citizens had been reported.
