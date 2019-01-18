South Africa

Be warned: blue-light hijackers prowl SA-Botswana border

18 January 2019 - 07:00 By Bongani Fuzile
The Ramatlabama border post between SA and Botswana.
Image: Google Maps/Screenshot

The European Union (EU) has warned Botswana residents of a hijacking syndicate ambushing motorists near the SA border by posing as law enforcement officers.

In an e-mail seen by Times Select, EU regional security adviser in Africa Othmar OKx says these hijackings were committed by people in blue-light vehicles, while the police confirmed that a series of robberies involving Botswana citizens had been reported.

