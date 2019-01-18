Cleric killed in botched hijacking outside Durban hospital
18 January 2019 - 08:56
A moulana from Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, was shot dead in an attempted hijacking outside a Durban hospital late on Thursday night.
This was shared by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee. The Crime Air Network said the crime was committed outside King Edward VIII Hospital in Umbilo. The perpetrators fled in a getaway vehicle.
The slain cleric was a father of two young children, according to an acquaintance..
Very sad. Shot him for no reason and his car later found at university parking. He leaves behind his wife, 2 and 6 year old child— Muhammad Hansa (@Paps_99) January 18, 2019
This article will be updated as more information is received.