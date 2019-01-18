South Africa

Cleric killed in botched hijacking outside Durban hospital

18 January 2019 - 08:56 By timeslive
A Verulam cleric was shot dead in an attempted hijacking in Durban on Thursday night.
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography

A moulana from Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, was shot dead in an attempted hijacking outside a Durban hospital late on Thursday night.

This was shared by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee. The Crime Air Network said the crime was committed outside King Edward VIII Hospital in Umbilo. The perpetrators fled in a getaway vehicle.

The slain cleric was a father of two young children, according to an acquaintance.‏.

This article will be updated as more information is received.

