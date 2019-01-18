Cleric killed in botched hijacking outside Durban hospital

A moulana from Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, was shot dead in an attempted hijacking outside a Durban hospital late on Thursday night.

This was shared by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee. The Crime Air Network said the crime was committed outside King Edward VIII Hospital in Umbilo. The perpetrators fled in a getaway vehicle.

The slain cleric was a father of two young children, according to an acquaintance.‏.