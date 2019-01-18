Cyclist after attack: 'I was close to dying that day'

Cyclist Jandre du Raan is still processing “how close” he was to dying on January 13 2019.

“It’s still a big shock. It’s as if it is not a reality what happened. I don’t think it has sunk in yet how close I was to dying that day.”

A group assaulted Du Raan and fellow cyclist Brendon Jacobs with sticks and stones on the road from the Jonkershoek Nature Reserve to Stellenbosch on Sunday morning.

Jacobs shared a video on Facebook, which shows a part of the incident.

Du Raan said: “The video shows how close it [the car] was to us, but it’s a different perspective when you were standing there and seeing this car is racing towards you.”

Du Raan hit a pothole and veered to the shoulder of the road, where he inspected his bicycle.

Jacobs wrote on Facebook that a blue Toyota started hooting at them about “30 seconds” later and “moved in very, very close to us with intent to knock us off the bikes”.

Du Raan said they were frightened and shouted at the car.

“He showed something through the car [window] and pulled onto the side of the road. When we came up beside him, he started making a U-turn to try and knock me off my bike.”

This is where the video Jacobs shared starts. In it, the car makes another U-turn and races towards Du Raan.