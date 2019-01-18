Five must-read stories of the week

From damning revelations at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, controversial political-campaign billboards, Zimbabwe’s protests and vandalised schools, here are five stories that made headlines this week.



Agrizzi’s chilling testimony

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi was the first to appear before the Zondo Commission this year. Agrizzi made shocking revelations about the corrupt activities that took place between the company and government officials.



Agrizzi revealed that Bosasa allegedly provided numerous bribes, amounting to between R4m and R6m a month, to government officials to secure contracts and tenders.



He also revealed that the company allegedly bribed then secretary general of the Chemicals, Energy, Paper, Printing, Wood and Allied Workers Union Simon Mofokeng with monthly groceries worth R15,000. Mofokeng allegedly gave Bosasa inside information to help the company secure a contract with Sasol in 1999.



During his testimony, footage of money being counted in a vault was played, as Agrizzi revealed how the money was allegedly used for bribes by Bosasa executives.