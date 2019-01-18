Five must-read stories of the week
From damning revelations at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, controversial political-campaign billboards, Zimbabwe’s protests and vandalised schools, here are five stories that made headlines this week.
Agrizzi’s chilling testimony
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi was the first to appear before the Zondo Commission this year. Agrizzi made shocking revelations about the corrupt activities that took place between the company and government officials.
Agrizzi revealed that Bosasa allegedly provided numerous bribes, amounting to between R4m and R6m a month, to government officials to secure contracts and tenders.
He also revealed that the company allegedly bribed then secretary general of the Chemicals, Energy, Paper, Printing, Wood and Allied Workers Union Simon Mofokeng with monthly groceries worth R15,000. Mofokeng allegedly gave Bosasa inside information to help the company secure a contract with Sasol in 1999.
During his testimony, footage of money being counted in a vault was played, as Agrizzi revealed how the money was allegedly used for bribes by Bosasa executives.
DA’s “ANC Is Killing Us” billboard
As part of its political campaign ahead of the 2019 national elections, the DA launched a billboard in the Johannesburg CBD titled “The ANC is Killing Us”.
The billboard sparked outrage on social media, as it included the names of victims who died during the Marikana massacre, the Life Esidimeni tragedy and in pit toilet accidents.
The ad was vandalised on Thursday, after much public outcry and criticism from the ANC.
Zimbabwe protests
Violent protests have marred Zimbabwe since the beginning of the week after President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced fuel price hikes.
Reports of arrests, social media blackouts and violence dominated social media and headlines. While on a state visit to Russia, Mnangagwa released a statement calling for calm in the country.
The stayaway ended. However many shops and schools remained closed.
Government state-of-the-art school vandalised
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi urged the community of Tsakane, east of Johannesburg, to help find robbers who made away with 200 tablets and other equipment from a recently opened, state-of-the-art school.
The Gauteng department of education said the robbery took place in the early hours of January 15 2019 at the R105m Menzi Primary School.
Festive season road fatalities
The Department of Transport announced that 1,612 people lost their lives on South African roads during the festive season, from December 1 2018 to January 8 2019.
KwaZulu-Natal had the highest number of fatalities, at 328, and the highest number of crashes, at 267.