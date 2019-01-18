Learning under siege as robbers leave students without the basics

As learners begin the 2019 school year, many have been left without the basics because of burglaries, robbing them of education essentials, the Department of Education claims.

Over the festive season, at least 27 schools in the Western Cape were robbed, leaving learners at a loss in the new school year. A school in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, made headlines this week after robbers stripped it of more than 200 computers, 185 tablets and plasma TVs.

The state-of-the-art Menzi Primary School was unveiled by government officials on January 9. Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said a R105m investment had been used to build the school. Less than a week later, it was broken into.