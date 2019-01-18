Learning under siege as robbers leave students without the basics
As learners begin the 2019 school year, many have been left without the basics because of burglaries, robbing them of education essentials, the Department of Education claims.
Over the festive season, at least 27 schools in the Western Cape were robbed, leaving learners at a loss in the new school year. A school in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, made headlines this week after robbers stripped it of more than 200 computers, 185 tablets and plasma TVs.
The state-of-the-art Menzi Primary School was unveiled by government officials on January 9. Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said a R105m investment had been used to build the school. Less than a week later, it was broken into.
Western Cape education MEC Jessica Shelver said although 27 schools were robbed in December, that number was down from 33 incidents in 2017.
Thieves in that province made off with nine metres of fencing, more than 100kgs of food, copper taps and storage containers.
Shelver said communities had a role to play in tackling the scourge of burglary and vandalism in schools.
“In some instances, perpetrators targeted schools simply to destroy property and left without stealing anything,” Shelver said.