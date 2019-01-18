South Africa

Lesufi confident school robbers will be found

18 January 2019 - 08:00 By ernest mabuza
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the grade 7 learners, who now no longer have tablets, will rely on textbooks while efforts were made to find the missing tablets.
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the grade 7 learners, who now no longer have tablets, will rely on textbooks while efforts were made to find the missing tablets.
Image: Vathiswa Ruselo/Sowetan

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Thursday expressed confidence that the information provided by the community of Tsakane in Ekurhuleni would yield results on who stole valuable equipment from a state-of-the-art school.

Following the break-in at Menzi Primary School on Tuesday - where all the grade 7 class's 185 tablets and grade 8 teacher laptops were stolen in the early hours of Tuesday morning - Lesufi visited the community on Thursday afternoon to ask them to provide information which would lead to the apprehension of those involved.

Speaking after the meeting, Lesufi said he was convinced that the information that the community has provided would lead police to those responsible.

“We wanted the community to demonstrate how they are going to assist us. There was a general willingness to assist,” Lesufi said.

Lesufi further added that a deadline set for Friday – which included a threat that the remaining expensive equipment at the school would be removed if there are no arrests for the robbery - remained in place.

Do not take the law into your own hands, Lesufi says after school theft

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Thursday afternoon visited a state-of-the-art mega-school to gather information on who was responsible for ...
News
15 hours ago

During the meeting at the school hall, Lesufi informed the community that a security guard employed at the school had been arrested, although not linked to the robbery. Instead, the man will be charged with the possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Lesufi went on to add that despite the robbery at the mega R105m state-of-the-art township school, the department would not be discouraged from building similar facilities.

“The irony is that this school was meant to break the cycle of poverty in the community. However, we must not be discouraged by this. We will continue to build these kinds of schools.”

Lesufi said what was baffling about the robbery and the break-in at the school was that the security at the school was tight.

He said there were motion detection cameras and keys were synchronised, among a number of safety features.

“People who did this went to the nerve centre of the school's security system,” Lesufi said.

He revealed that the grade 7 learners, who now no longer have tablets, will rely on textbooks while efforts were made to find the missing tablets.

READ MORE:

Lesufi urges community to find robbers who cleaned out mega-school

Panyaza Lesufi has challenged the community of Tsakane to hunt for the robbers who stole close to 200 tablets from a newly-opened R105m school.
News
2 days ago

Panyaza Lesufi urges: please don't destroy your R105m school in Tsakane

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has urged community members and pupils to protect a newly built school in Tsakane from vandals.
News
8 days ago

Friday is D-Day for Gauteng parents to accept placements at schools

Gauteng parents have until Friday to accept offers of placements at schools or they will forfeit the spots, the education department said on ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Five must-read stories of the week South Africa
  2. WATCH | Shoprite manager suspended for swearing at employee South Africa
  3. One dead, 17 injured in minibus taxi-truck crash on KZN South Coast South Africa
  4. WATCH | Swimming with a 6-metre, 2.5-ton great white shark World
  5. It's a hollow victory, MEC tells reopened Elsies River school with three ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Residents, motorists loot overturned truck
Explainer: How Bosasa stored and paid its ‘chicken orders’ bribe money
X