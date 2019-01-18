Lesufi confident school robbers will be found

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Thursday expressed confidence that the information provided by the community of Tsakane in Ekurhuleni would yield results on who stole valuable equipment from a state-of-the-art school.

Following the break-in at Menzi Primary School on Tuesday - where all the grade 7 class's 185 tablets and grade 8 teacher laptops were stolen in the early hours of Tuesday morning - Lesufi visited the community on Thursday afternoon to ask them to provide information which would lead to the apprehension of those involved.

Speaking after the meeting, Lesufi said he was convinced that the information that the community has provided would lead police to those responsible.

“We wanted the community to demonstrate how they are going to assist us. There was a general willingness to assist,” Lesufi said.

Lesufi further added that a deadline set for Friday – which included a threat that the remaining expensive equipment at the school would be removed if there are no arrests for the robbery - remained in place.