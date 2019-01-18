One dead, 17 injured in minibus taxi-truck crash on KZN South Coast

One person died and 17 people were injured in a crash between a minibus taxi and a truck on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast on Friday.

KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesman Robert McKenzie said the crash occurred in the early hours of the morning on the R612 between Highflats and Ixopo, in an area known as Sithilili.

“Tragically, one person sustained fatal injuries and KZN EMS paramedics treated 17 patients at the scene.”

McKenzie said police were investigating the cause of the accident.