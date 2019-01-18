Plea for guards at Gauteng schools targeted by thieves and vandals

Vandalism, continuous break-ins and a lack of security guards were some of the burning issues raised by Gauteng school principals on Friday.

Peter Dhlamini, from Ratanda Secondary School in Heidelberg, said vandalism was a big challenge at the school.

"Every time we come back from holiday or the weekend, we find that there was a break-in. This costs us a lot of money."

Dhlamini was speaking at a breakfast session held by Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane to discuss safety at schools in the province.

He said when teachers returned to school this past weekend, all their eating utensils and a gas stove had been stolen.