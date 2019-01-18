South Africa

Seven arrested as police recover nine unlicensed firearm, ammunition in KZN

18 January 2019 - 11:31 By TimesLIVE
Police have arrested a 25-year-old man after he was found with an AK-47 rifle and 18 rounds of ammunition.
Image: KZN SAPS

Police arrested a 25-year old man with an AK-47 and 18 rounds of ammunition during an intelligence raid in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. 

KZN SAPS spokesman Colonel Thembeka Mbele said an intelligence-driven operation conducted in the Msinga area between Thursday and Friday resulted in the recovery of nine unlicensed firearms, 53 rounds of ammunition and seven arrests.

“These firearms were found at various homesteads around Msinga area as from the early hours of yesterday morning until early this morning. Seven suspects aged between 32 and 68 years were arrested after they were found in possession of these firearms and ammunition.

“In one of the homesteads, police arrested a suspect who was found in possession of three unlicensed 9mm pistols at Cwaka area. In another homestead, a 25-year-old man was found in possession of an AK47 rifle with 18 rounds of ammunition. He was arrested and charged accordingly. All the firearms will be subjected to ballistic tests.”

Mbele said the operation was conducted by Umzinyathi Crime Intelligence, Umzinyathi Task Team and Newcastle Public Order Police.

