Some equipment stolen from R105m Tsakane school traced to Joburg shop

Some of the equipment stolen from a new multimillion-rand school in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, has been recovered, the Gauteng education department said on Friday.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona posted a picture of the outside of a shop in the Johannesburg CBD, saying the goods had been found there. The shop, on the corner of Mooi and Helen Joseph streets, trades in stationery and electronic equipment.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the equipment that has been recovered, which includes 16 tablets and three laptops.

The department said those arrested were being "processed" by police.