'It's like we live in a movie': Mzansi shook at Angelo Agrizzi's cash video at state capture inquiry
A video presented by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi did not only dominate news headlines, but also social media platforms.
The 2019 Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture hearings are under way and Agrizzi’s testimony has been explosive.
During his second appearance, Agrizzi’s testimony was put on hold due to safety concerns.
In a video presented by Agrizzi, piles of cash, allegedly reserved for bribes, was counted and locked. Bosasa CFO Andries van Tonder can be seen counting the money and handing it to the company’s CEO, Gavin Watson.
The shock footage went viral on social media, with many expressing disbelief at the blatancy of its contents.
Angelo Agrizzi says his hands were sore because of the amount of times he handled cash for bribes? Our country is a movie honestly.— Nzinga Qunta (@NzingaQ) January 17, 2019
Like #Agrizzi, I want my hands to be sore from counting and handing over cash. But not for bribes.— His Royal 👑 Highness The King 👑 (@CadreFloyd) January 17, 2019
Nice to work at #Bosasa— Sheriff 𝙈𝙪𝙥𝙥𝙚𝙩 𝙅 𝙃𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧 (@MuppetHunterZA) January 16, 2019
From 500k to 27 million in a few years. Plus cash, holidays and luxurious goods off the books.
I’m guessing around R500 million of taxpayers monies paid to him over 20 years.
Hawks must do their job now and jail Angelo #Agrizzi pic.twitter.com/z2t4qJDGZ4
What really dismays me is how these Bosasa revelations are being treated as “shocking” and “new information” when they are not. The real shocking aspect is that law enforcement have sat on their hands and done nothing about them for at least 6 years, even when cases were opened.— John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) January 17, 2019
When will “Have you ever been to the Gupta compound” be replaced by “Have you ever been to the Bosasa offices?” 🤔🤔🤔— Sangxa (@sangxa) January 17, 2019
The Bosasa saga made me realize that small business have no chance of surviving shame....imagine small companies that are in the same industry with Bosasa,Bidvest and so on. SMMEs apply for tenders and Bosasa just pays for the tender nje.— I’m Mmapula (@Mmaps_ThePro) January 17, 2019
ANC government never cares at all.
Last thoughts on #Agrizzi.— Lukhona (@LukhonaMnguni) January 17, 2019
With just that one video, it seems Angelo Agrizzi has upped the stakes for those who are yet to present evidence to the commission. Hearsay might not go far enough. Of course there will still be applications for cross examination.#StateCaptureInquiry