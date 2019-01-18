South Africa

'It's like we live in a movie': Mzansi shook at Angelo Agrizzi's cash video at state capture inquiry

18 January 2019 - 10:38 By Cebelihle Bhengu

A video presented by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi did not only dominate news headlines, but also social media platforms. 

The 2019 Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture hearings are under way and Agrizzi’s testimony has been explosive. 

During his second appearance, Agrizzi’s testimony was put on hold due to safety concerns. 

Bosasa piled up cash in vault for ‘chicken order’ bribes: Agrizzi

The Zondo commission ventured into the belly of the beast of illicit operations at the controversial Bosasa empire, with video evidence showing wads ...
Politics
7 hours ago

In a video presented by Agrizzi, piles of cash, allegedly reserved for bribes, was counted and locked. Bosasa CFO Andries van Tonder can be seen counting the money and handing it to the company’s CEO, Gavin Watson. 

The shock footage went viral on social media, with many expressing disbelief at the blatancy of its contents.

