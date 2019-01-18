South Africa

Teach youth better conflict resolution skills: MP as schoolchild is killed

18 January 2019 - 08:25 By timeslive
Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Basic Education has expressed shock at the death of a 14-year-old Eastern Cape pupil, allegedly at the hands of a fellow learner. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

The fatal stabbing of an Eastern Cape pupil at the hands of a teenager at school has prompted a call for improved conflict resolution skills in South Africa.

The death of the 14-year-old Grade 7 pupil from a Peddie primary school on Thursday has shocked parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Basic Education.

“This is indeed a very sad occasion. This young person was robbed of his life at the start of the school year. Instead of looking forward to the academic year, his future is now over,” said committee chairperson Nomalungelo Gina.

The alleged perpetrator is a 17-year-old fellow pupil.

“Our hearts bleed for both families. Their lives will now be changed forever,” said Gina.

In September 2018, an 18-year-old pupil was stabbed to death in class‚ allegedly by a fellow pupil, aged 16, also in Peddie. Police said the killing happened after the pupils fought over a missing cellphone.

Gina said: “We want to appeal to the South African population at large to assist our young people to learn the correct skills to deal with conflict, as violence is clearly not the solution.”

