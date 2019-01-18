South Africa

Turkish Airlines crew robbed in Sandton

18 January 2019 - 08:59 By TimesLIVE
A Turkish Airlines plane. File Photo.
A Turkish Airlines plane. File Photo.
Image: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

A Turkish Airlines crew has been attacked and robbed while in a hotel shuttle bus in Johannesburg on Friday night.

Elif Çomoğlu Ülgen, the ambassador of Turkey in South Africa, confirmed the incident on Friday, saying, "Unfortunately it happened".

This was in response to an alert issued by Osprey Flight Solutions.

Valuables and cash were reportedly stolen during the heist in Sandton.

The northern Johannesburg suburb, popular with businesspeople and tourists for its posh hotels and office blocks, has been rocked by a spate of violent crime in recent months.

- This is a developing story.

