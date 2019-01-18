WATCH | Security guard robbed of gun at busy Soweto shopping centre

Police are appealing to residents of Soweto who might have information that could lead to the arrest of four men who robbed a security guard of his firearm in broad daylight on Thursday.

The incident, which occurred in a Dobsonville shopping centre parking lot, was captured on video.

In the video, vehicles are parked adjacent, including a white van. Two men are then seen casually walking towards the white van. Another man exits a small vehicle that can be seen driving slowly and briefly parking in front of the van.

The three men flock to the van. One opens the passenger door and two go to driver's window.