South Africa

WATCH | Security guard robbed of gun at busy Soweto shopping centre

18 January 2019 - 15:39 By Nonkululeko Njilo

Police are appealing to residents of Soweto who might have information that could lead to the arrest of four men who robbed a security guard of his firearm in broad daylight on Thursday.

The incident, which occurred in a Dobsonville shopping centre parking lot, was captured on video. 

In the video, vehicles are parked adjacent, including a white van. Two men are then seen casually walking towards the white van. Another man exits a small vehicle that can be seen driving slowly and briefly parking in front of the van. 

The three men flock to the van. One opens the passenger door and two go to driver's window. 

The trio quickly rush back to the white vehicle, where a driver is waiting, and take off. 

Dobsonville police spokesman Constable Mzwakhe Xazi said: "We have not yet arrested anyone, but we are following up on information the police have received. We are requesting that anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the four men to contact us urgently." 

He said there had been a number of armed robberies in the area involving the ride hailing service Taxify. 

"We have people who request to use this service with the intention to rob drivers of cash and cellphones. We are also cautioning drivers to be more alert and verify their passengers," he said. 

Xazi indicated that two groups of armed people had been identified as suspects in the crime.

