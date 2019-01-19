Foreign nationals stage protest in Durban against Zimbabwe violence and information blackout

A small group of foreign nationals staged a picket outside Durban’s City Hall on Saturday in protest against the Zimbabwean government’s military crackdown and Internet shutdown.

Civil group African Solidarity Network (Asonet) organised the picket in a show of solidarity with Zimbabweans.

Zimabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s recent announcement of a 200% fuel hike to $3.31 per litre sparked widespread protests - which in some areas of the embattled country resulted in violence, looting and destruction of property.

The government responded by deploying its military and police to contain the situation, and in addition blocked Internet services.

According to reports 12 people have been killed and several hundred injured.

Daniel Dunia, one of the organisers of the picket, told TimesLIVE that the picket was staged to demand that Mnangagwa "and his government stop their attacks on and killing of the Zimbabwean people, simply exercising their right to protest against escalating and political and economic repression".

"Though Internet services were restored for a day or two this week, the shutdown was again imposed on Friday.

"They must immediately end the shutdown of the Internet, which is a blatant attempt to silence the voices of the Zimbabwean people and to deny them the right to know," said Dunia.

The group, which included people from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zimbabwe and Burundi, also called on the SA government to "stand firm" and to place "maximum political pressure" on the Zimbabwean government.