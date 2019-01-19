South Africa

Gauteng police nab three suspects for kidnapping and hijacking

19 January 2019 - 14:46 By Belinda Pheto
Signs warning of hijacking hotspots
Gauteng police arrested three men between the ages of 22 and 32 in Soweto, Johannesburg, in the early hours of Saturday for alleged kidnapping and hijacking.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said police also recovered a BMW vehicle which was allegedly hijacked by the three in Springs, east of Johannesburg at around 5pm on Friday.

“Police also rescued a victim who was allegedly kidnapped during the hijacking,” Makhubele said.

According to Makhubele, the victim and his passenger had stopped at a shop on Friday afternoon to buy cigarettes. The victim (who was the driver) remained in the car while the cousin went into the shop.

“While he was waiting, he was approached by a person who asked for a lift and as he was still trying to respond, two more people stormed into the car and ordered him to drive,” Makhubele explained.

The police spokesperson said the suspects would appear in court on Monday, on charges of kidnapping and hijacking.

