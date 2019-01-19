Racist? No, Kulula's baggage ad is just funny, watchdog rules

Bonita Ngwenya complained to the Advertising Regulatory Board that kulula.com’s ad, part of the airline’s “Don’t be a travel hater” campaign, “incites division along racial lines”.

She also objected to the “criminal” behaviour portrayed in the ad, first flighted a year ago and since mothballed, and said the aggression it depicted was “unacceptable for sensitive viewers”.

Ngwenya asked the board to slap an age restriction and a violence warning on the ad.

But the directorate said even a child would understand the ad’s script, in which the white couple incite their neighbour’s jealousy by describing their forthcoming holiday, was meant to be humorous.