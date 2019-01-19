South Africa

Racist? No, Kulula's baggage ad is just funny, watchdog rules

19 January 2019 - 10:22 By Dave Chambers
The jealous black neighbour in kulula.com's 'Don't be a travel hater' ad, shortly before he drives over a white couple's luggage.
The jealous black neighbour in kulula.com's 'Don't be a travel hater' ad, shortly before he drives over a white couple's luggage.
Image: YouTube

A TV ad in which a black neighbour drives over a white couple's luggage is just a good laugh, the ad watchdog has ruled.

Bonita Ngwenya complained to the Advertising Regulatory Board that kulula.com’s ad, part of the airline’s “Don’t be a travel hater” campaign, “incites division along racial lines”.

She also objected to the “criminal” behaviour portrayed in the ad, first flighted a year ago and since mothballed, and said the aggression it depicted was “unacceptable for sensitive viewers”.

Ngwenya asked the board to slap an age restriction and a violence warning on the ad.

But the directorate said even a child would understand the ad’s script, in which the white couple incite their neighbour’s jealousy by describing their forthcoming holiday, was meant to be humorous.

Lol! Kulula renames Harry & Meghan, invites them to honeymoon in Mzansi

Come on, Meghan and Harry. Mzansi is ready for ya.
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

Kulula.com said: “The fact that the travellers are white and the ‘travel hater’ is black is completely incidental and has no relevance whatsoever to the storyline or message of the advertisement.”

In its finding, the directorate said all the ads in the “travel hater” series involved an act of sabotage being performed on a would-be holidaymaker.

“The campaign as a whole, and the specific execution in particular, are clearly over the top and humorous,” it said.

“It is patently clear that the trigger for [the neighbour’s] action is that he is jealous of [the couple’s] holiday and irritated by their bragging — and not any racial issue.”

MORE

Chicken Licken ad plants red flag on self-regulation model

A TV ban of a tongue-in-cheek Chicken Licken advert “reversing” colonialism has raised questions over the role of the advertising regulator.
Ideas
1 month ago

New Rice Krispies formula and packaging not misleading, ad watchdog finds

Buying the well-known Rice Krispies cereal “creates certain expectations in totality” but believing it is made out of rice is not one of them.
News
1 month ago

Don't be bummed out by sexy Teazers ad, says watchdog

There is no problem with an ad for a strip club on the side of the road because it is “no more offensive in terms of nudity and sexuality than what ...
News
1 month ago

KFC's offline joke is not PC, says complaint

A KFC advert encourages workers to take the mickey out of South Africans waiting in long queues.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. KZN private school sacks teacher for 'inappropriate behaviour' South Africa
  2. Racist? No, Kulula's baggage ad is just funny, watchdog rules South Africa
  3. 'No injuries of concern' for Prince Philip, 97, after car crash World
  4. Fuel pipeline blaze in Mexico kills 21, injures dozens World
  5. WATCH | Feeding time: Lionesses deliver lunch to eight hungry cubs Travel

Latest Videos

Residents, motorists loot overturned truck
Explainer: How Bosasa stored and paid its ‘chicken orders’ bribe money
X