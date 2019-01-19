South Africa

SAA shuts down Blantyre operations due to concerns

19 January 2019 - 12:58 By BELINDA PHETO
A South African Airways Airbus A320. Picture: SAA
A South African Airways Airbus A320. Picture: SAA
Image: SAA

South African Airways (SAA) has shut down its Blantyre operations effective from Saturday, January 19 2019.

The airline opted to halt its operations following non-compliance findings made by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) after its inspection at the Malawian airport.

“The Level 1 finding raised against the national carrier primarily relates to the inadequacy of aviation infrastructure facilities and related emergency support services offered at Chileka International Airport, one of the two Malawian bases utilised by SAA,” SACAA said in a statement.

CemAir planes grounded ... again

The South African Civil Aviation Authority has once again stopped CemAir's planes from taking off.
News
7 days ago

SACAA spokesperson Pappie Maja said the authority had found serious safety risks at the airport during an annual inspection. He added that SAA operations at the airport would be halted until all issues raised by the authority were addressed and a follow-up inspection done.

“We welcome SAA’s decision to halt its operations at the said airport. The airline accepted our findings and agreed that it was in the interest of safety to stop operations there,” Maja explained.

He said the SACAA inspection had exposed several issues of non-compliances, some of which were cause for serious concern. Among other things, Maja said, the airport’s perimeter fence was vandalised and fell short of set international standards. He said the authority had also found that the fire engine and ambulance at the airport were not dependable due to a lack of maintenance.

“This state of affairs may have catastrophic consequences for the airline’s passengers and crew in an event that one of their aircraft or surrounding facilities caught fire because as things stand, that would mean that emergency support services would not be instantly available as prescribed by civil aviation regulations worldwide,” read SACAA’s statement. 

MORE

Vusi Pikoli to head up risk and compliance at ailing SAA

Cash-strapped national airline SAA has appointed former national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Vusi Pikoli as its chief risk and compliance ...
News
3 days ago

State capture inquiry: Angelo Agrizzi drops bombshell evidence against Dudu Myeni

Former Bosasa executive says being part of state capture was 'like being in a cult'
Politics
3 days ago

Drone operators told to cease and desist at Durban airport

Illegal use of drones has been reported at the King Shaka International Airport in Durban, management said on Monday.
News
18 days ago

Most read

  1. Meeting of SANCO NEC delayed amid corruption claims South Africa
  2. Foreign nationals stage protest in Durban against Zimbabwe violence and ... South Africa
  3. Sheriff gets go-ahead to attach furniture of cash-strapped Black Business ... South Africa
  4. SAA shuts down Blantyre operations due to concerns South Africa
  5. Bodies of four South Africans who drowned in Mozambique recovered South Africa

Latest Videos

Residents, motorists loot overturned truck
Explainer: How Bosasa stored and paid its ‘chicken orders’ bribe money
X