Seven dead and one injured in KZN crash

Seven people perished in a horror crash between a car and a bakkie on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesman Paul Herbst said the head-on collision between a Toyota Etios and the bakkie occurred near the N2 Tugela bridge, a stretch notorious for accidents.

"The high impact collision.. has left bodies both on the north and south-bound lanes.

"It is alleged that the driver of the Toyota Etios lost control of vehicle colliding head-on with a Toyota Hilux," Herbst said.

He said four men and three women died in the accident, while the driver of the bakkie escaped with minor injuries.

"The severity and degree of impact was such that persons sustained traumatic, lethal injuries.

"The roadway was obstructed for a period of time while emergency teams worked on the scene," said Herbst.