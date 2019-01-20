Taps run dry in Bethal after municipality fails to pay R87.7m water bill

Local businesses and residents have stepped into the breach, delivering bowsers and trucks of water to different parts of the town. Water is decanted from the trucks to smaller containers for delivery to outlying areas.

“We have effectively taken over the job of the municipality,” says Michelle Rademeyer, a Bethal resident who plans to stand for election as ward councillor in May on a campaign to clean up the town’s administration. She laid charges of theft and corruption against city officials, but local police say she has no proof, so no case number has been issued. The next step is to get the Auditor General to probe the city accounts and see why it has been unable to pay its bills. Another step being planned is to place the municipality under administration, and force the province to take over its day-to-day management.

The Rademeyers organise emergency, water and other services through a Whatsapp group. “People contact us before they contact the municipality for help,” says Hennie.

Local Freedom Front Plus councillor for the municipality, Aranda Nel-Buitdendag, says the Govan Mbeki Municipality (GMM) agreed to pay Rand Water Board’s December monthly charge of R24-million plus another R10-million towards the arrears, but only managed to pay R17-million.

Nel-Buitdendag is also a member of the municipal public accounts committee, which has asked for documentation relating to contracts signed by the municipality. “We were over-ruled by the ANC members in the council, so the documents we requested were only partially delivered. Our job is to look into irregularities involving contracts and tenders, so we have effectively been sabotaged in doing our jobs. Of course, residents suspect foul play when they pay their bills yet the municipality gets cut off.”

Things could get even worse for Bethal residents, as there is a danger Eskom will cut electricity at the end of this month for non-payment of arrears.

Rand Water says the areas affected by the reduced water pressure include Bethal, eMmbalenhle, Leandra and Kinross.