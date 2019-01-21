Bullet fired at party after 'gangster' funeral kills 11-year-old boy

A detective task team has been set up to track down the gunmen who randomly fired into the air at a party after a funeral in Port Elizabeth at the weekend, resulting in the death of an 11-year-old child.

Mbasa Dlamini died on Saturday afternoon after he was hit by a stray bullet when random shots were fired at the wake of alleged gangster Siyamthanda “Ncuncu” Ndema.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said a preliminary probe into the shooting indicated that the funeral started at 7am at Ndema’s home in Makhubalo Street and ended at about 1.30pm at the cemetery in Motherwell.

“Many of the funeral goers then returned to his [Ndema’s] home where people gathered in the street. The spinning of vehicles also took place in the tightly packed street,” he said.

“At about 2.50pm, several gunshots were fired by unknown gunmen in the street, and one of these shots is suspected to have hit the 11-year-old boy watching the street activities.”

Dlamini was declared dead at Dora Nginza Hospital shortly after arriving.