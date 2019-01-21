Five must-read weekend stories you may have missed
From more state capture revelations to Zimbabwe’s shutdown, here are five stories you might have missed this weekend.
Zuma’s Bososa “salary”
Since the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture resumed last week , former COO of Bosasa, Angelo Agrizzi, dropped bombshells that exposed the allegedly corrupt acts of government officials and Bosasa executives.
According to Sunday Times, Agrizzi is set to drop more bombshells this week, including claims that former president Jacob Zuma and top NPA officials received monthly payments from Bosasa.
Mnangagwa cancels Davos trip amid Zimbabwe unrest
Zimabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced on Twitter on Sunday that he would no longer attend this week’s World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Instead, he will head home to restore calm in the country, following last week’s protests.
Zimbabweans took to the streets in a series violent protests after the government announced fuel price hikes.
Nomvula Mokonyane’s 'Christmas list'
At this week’s state capture inquiry hearings, former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi is expected to reveal how the company allegedly footed the bill for Minister of Environmental Affairs Nomvula Mokonyane’s family Christmas parties.
The Sunday Times reported Agrizzi will also reveal how Bosasa boss Gavin Watson allegedly gave former SAA chair Dudu Myeni a Louis Vuitton handbag stuffed with R300,000 cash.
Pat Lambie’s rugby career comes to end
Former Springbok fly-half and Racing 92 player Pat Lambie announced his retirement from rugby at the age of 28.
Lambie made the announcement after battling the effects of a series of concussions.
DA to approach ICC on Zim crisis
The opposition party has threatened to approach the International Criminal Court (ICC) if President Cyril Ramaphosa does not intervene to stop alleged human rights violations occurring in Zimbabwe.
The DA said it would approach the ICC to consider a preliminary investigation into these violations.