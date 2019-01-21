Five must-read weekend stories you may have missed

From more state capture revelations to Zimbabwe’s shutdown, here are five stories you might have missed this weekend.



Zuma’s Bososa “salary”

Since the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture resumed last week , former COO of Bosasa, Angelo Agrizzi, dropped bombshells that exposed the allegedly corrupt acts of government officials and Bosasa executives.



According to Sunday Times, Agrizzi is set to drop more bombshells this week, including claims that former president Jacob Zuma and top NPA officials received monthly payments from Bosasa.