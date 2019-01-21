Four big names implicated in Agrizzi's state capture testimony

From the moment former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi began his testimony at the Zondo commission into state capture he's been dropping files. Bribery, fraud and big names have dominated each day as South Africans watch in horror at the movie that is Mzansi.

Here are four big names linked to the bribery that Agrizzi said took place.

Dudu Myeni

Agrizzi told the commission that former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni had been in possession of confidential National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) documents about an investigation into Bosasa.

Myeni allegedly shared the documents at the Sheraton hotel in Pretoria.