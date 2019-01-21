Kagiso Trust’s programme aims to improve learning outcomes in rural and township schools

Kagiso Trust’s interventions through the Beyers Naudé Schools Development Programme (BNSDP) in rural and township schools in the Free State has paid dividends, resulting in several schools achieving a more than 90% matric pass rate.

Following the success in the Free State, Kagiso Trust will be implementing the programme in schools in Limpopo, with the aim of improving the learning outcomes of thousands of previously disadvantaged pupils.

The BNSDP, an educational model, will soon be launched in the Sekhukhune district in Limpopo.

The programme provides infrastructure to rural schools, ensures quality education by providing expertise to empower teachers and learners, and develops leadership capacity in teachers, learners and parents.

Kagiso Trust CEO Mankodi Moitse said the trust wants to spread the programme to other areas, "beyond the areas where we started, so that this can become a model that can be replicated, tailored and implemented across multiple districts in the country".

Moitse stated that in partnership with the Limpopo department of education, the programme has set aside R400m for the Sekhukhune district over the next five years.

"The district is a rural nodal area, whose performance has been at its lowest for several years. The BNSDP model has demonstrated over the years that we can convert under-performing rural schools into centres of excellence."

The Free State’s performance has been consistent since the inception of the BNSDP. While the national pass rate stood at 78.2%, Free State received 87.5%.