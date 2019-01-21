South Africa

Phoenix dog-attack victim dies after two-week fight for life

21 January 2019 - 11:49 By JEFF WICKS
Dharmaseelan Moodley was mauled by two dogs in Phoenix, Durban, and died as a result of his wounds on January 19 2019.
Dharmaseelan Moodley was mauled by two dogs in Phoenix, Durban, and died as a result of his wounds on January 19 2019.
Image: Supplied

A Phoenix, Durban, man who was mauled by dogs as he walked through the neighbourhood of Northcroft nearly two weeks ago, died as a result of his injuries at the weekend.

Dharmaseelan Moodley was walking home after visiting a friend when he was attacked by a pit bull cross and a boerboel on January 10 2019.

His sister, Sarah Naicker, said the dogs had savaged her 49-year-old brother.

"He was very badly injured and his neck was badly damaged … he ended up on a ventilator. He was practically bitten from head to toe," she said.

Moodley, a driver, was taken to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital and underwent several surgical procedures.

Naicker said he was eventually transferred to the Nkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital for specialist treatment, but succumbed on Saturday.

Woman wins damages over dog attack in Cape Town resort's pool

A woman who was attacked by a dog during a pre-Christmas swim at a City of Cape Town coastal resort is in line for a payout from the council.
News
1 month ago

"The doctors worked around the clock on him, operating on his neck and cleaning his wounds. He really struggled until the end and he passed on Saturday morning," she said.

"We are a very close-knit family and we were at his bedside until the end. He was gentle, quiet and humble, and we are still in shock about how he died. No one expected this to happen," Naicker added.

She said the dog attack had been reported to the police, adding that she was unaware of what had become of the dogs.

READ MORE

Dog owner faces hefty damages bill after attack that cost man his arm

The high court has chewed out the owner of three dogs that left a man without his left arm.
News
1 month ago

Three injured in gruesome pitbull attack

Two pitbulls jumped over a fence‚ looking for trouble…
News
5 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Teacher brings cheer on day dubbed most depressing of the year South Africa
  2. WhatsApp limits text forwards to 5 recipients to curb rumours, fake news Sci-Tech
  3. Stuck in the mud: farmers rescue bogged down Eskom repair teams South Africa
  4. Two arrested for theft of laptops at KZN school South Africa
  5. Touch and go for old sea turtle 'resting' after beaching in Umhlanga South Africa

Latest Videos

Primary School teacher goes the extra mile with a new “Good morning class” ...
High-speed crash caught on camera during 'street race'
X