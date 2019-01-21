Phoenix dog-attack victim dies after two-week fight for life

A Phoenix, Durban, man who was mauled by dogs as he walked through the neighbourhood of Northcroft nearly two weeks ago, died as a result of his injuries at the weekend.

Dharmaseelan Moodley was walking home after visiting a friend when he was attacked by a pit bull cross and a boerboel on January 10 2019.

His sister, Sarah Naicker, said the dogs had savaged her 49-year-old brother.

"He was very badly injured and his neck was badly damaged … he ended up on a ventilator. He was practically bitten from head to toe," she said.