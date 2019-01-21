Two arrested for theft of laptops at KZN school

Two men accused of stealing 18 laptops from a KwaZulu-Natal school were expected to make their first court appearance on Monday.

The men, aged 18 and 20, were arrested three days after they allegedly broke into a school at Upper Tugela in Bergville.

"On January 14 the principal of a school at Upper Tugela opened a case of burglary after his school was allegedly was broken into and 18 laptops were taken," said police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane.

"Upper Tugela detectives activated their intelligence in the area and three days later followed up information that lead to the recovery of 14 stolen laptops from the school.

"Two suspects were arrested and charged with burglary," said Zwane.

He said police were still trying to locate the outstanding four laptops.

"The suspects will be profiled to establish if they are linked to any other burglary cases reported in the Upper Tugela area."