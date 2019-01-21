WATCH | Unruly passenger removed from kulula.com flight

A passenger was forcibly removed from a kulula.com flight due to fly from Durban to Johannesburg on Sunday night for refusing to comply with instructions from the cabin crew and police.

Sanele Gumede tweeted that tempers had become frayed after the flight was delayed until the early hours of Monday morning.

"She didn't threaten them, she voiced out that she was angry (like everyone else). This drama dragged until 3am, Cops assaulted & dragged her down the flight of stairs. They detained her & flew us at 03:20am," she tweeted.