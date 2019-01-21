'We can shut it down': Panyaza Lesufi warns Vodacom over 'Please Call Me'

However, Makate rejected Vodacom’s announcement.

“This is not true. The offer that they claim to be making me is ridiculous and insulting and we are not accepting it,” he said at the time.

A source close to Makate, who asked not be named, said Makate was taking legal advice on the matter.

“Mr Makate outright rejected the R49 million offer that Vodacom has made. He is now taking legal advice and will take further legal action,” the source said.

The “Please Call Me” inventor started court proceedings against Vodacom for credit and financial compensation for the service that allows customers with a zero balance on their mobile phones to contact someone free with the SMS message, “Please Call Me”.