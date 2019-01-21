South Africa

'We can shut it down': Panyaza Lesufi warns Vodacom over 'Please Call Me'

21 January 2019 - 09:38 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
MEC for Education in Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi has challenged Vodacom to pay Nkosana Makate for his "Please Call Me" idea.
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has challenged Vodacom to pay “Please Call Me” inventor Nkosana Makate by the end of January 2019.

“Hi @Vodacom, the countdown starts now… Please pay him by 10 am, 31st January 2019 or face the wrath of the nation. We are the economy and we can shut it down,” Lesufi said on his Twitter timeline.

Lesufi’s tweet comes after the network operator announced early this month that it had reached a settlement agreement with Makate and would pay “reasonable” compensation to him for his call-back service idea.

Nkosana Makate rejected Vodacom's offer and is said to be taking legal advice.
Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Leon Sadiki

However, Makate rejected Vodacom’s announcement.

“This is not true. The offer that they claim to be making me is ridiculous and insulting and we are not accepting it,” he said at the time.

A source close to Makate, who asked not be named, said Makate was taking legal advice on the matter.

“Mr Makate outright rejected the R49 million offer that Vodacom has made. He is now taking legal advice and will take further legal action,” the source said.

The “Please Call Me” inventor started court proceedings against Vodacom for credit and financial compensation for the service that allows customers with a zero balance on their mobile phones to contact someone free with the SMS message, “Please Call Me”.

