Written warnings, but no further action against chatty home affairs duo

Two home affairs department officials who were spotted talking on their cellphones during work hours have been given a lifeline following an investigation by the department.

The incident was shared on social media, prompting a departmental probe.

One was arranging for a child to be picked up from school and the other official was following up on repairs to his vehicle, they told the department.

The officials work at the front desk at the Tongaat office in KwaZulu-Natal. They were on their phones in full view of waiting customers on January 10 2019.

“During the investigation, which included interviewing officials, it was established that the office experienced a power failure on the day leading to a break in service that lasted for approximately 20 minutes. Officials resumed work and served clients as soon as the system was restored,” the department said.

The officials said they used the break in service to attend to personal emergencies.