Zimbabweans in SA fear for their loved ones back home

Zimbabweans living in South Africa say the tense situation unfolding in the neighbouring country is frustrating as they struggle to stay in touch with their loved ones back home.

Ruva, who asked that only her first name be used, said it was difficult to contact family members and the uncertainty of not always knowing what was happening made it tough.

"The internet access is limited and the phone calls are being dropped. You can't even send money to relatives because it's impossible for them to travel to the [different agencies] where they can get the money," she said.

Ruva has been in South Africa for 10 years with her husband and child.