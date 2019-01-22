Elderly man shot dead in bedroom in small coastal town

A man in his 70s was shot dead in his own home in a small village near Port Alfred in the Eastern Cape on Monday night, by a burglar standing at his bedroom window.

Police are calling for the local community to help them track down the shooter.

The homeowner's "severely traumatised" wife told police that around 11.30pm on Monday she saw someone at the window and alerted her sleeping husband.

"As he tried to alight from the bed, the suspect, who was standing at the bedroom window, stuck his body through the window and shot him," police said in a statement.

The shooter then fled the home in Seafield at Kleinemonde, close to Port Alfred.

Forensic experts collected an item of clothing possibly belonging to the suspect.

Brig Morgan Govender, Port Alfred’s cluster commander, said: "We are deeply shocked by this incident and make an appeal to the community to help the police with their investigation."

Any person with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect is urged to contact WO Yeza Tyala at Seafield SAPS on 082 442 3814, during office hours on 046 675 1113 or to contact Crime Stop on 086 001 0111.