'I was told I'd be killed in 24 hours if I did not change my story': Coligny witness

Pakisi was kept in witness protection for the duration of the trial and was only released in August. He allegedly survived two attacks at his home about two weeks ago.

On Monday, Pakisi went to the local police station and told police that he had been forced by a relative of one of the accused to lie.

Pakisi said an unknown man had come to his house on January 7, and told him that the state advocate Rapula Molefe wanted to see him in Mahikeng. He said he then drove with that man but on arrival in Mahikeng, he was given R1,000 to buy himself "anything nice" while waiting for Molefe.

Pakisi said upon his return, he found Doorewaard's relative, Pieter Kirsten, waiting for him with the man who had driven him to Mahikeng. The driver was later identified as Reverend Paul Morule, who worked for Kirsten.

"I then realised that it was a set-up, I demanded to be driven back home but they refused," he said.

Pakisi said the men then showed him a piece of paper that contained a confession, which he was forced to read out while being recorded. He said Kirsten, a prominent Coligny businessman, also offered him R3m.

Pakisi said Kirsten had told him that he did not have a choice but to read out loud while he was recording him.

"He promised to give me R3m and also to build me a house [outside] Coligny if I say on record that the evidence I gave in court was a lie," he said.