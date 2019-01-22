Ire-raising testimony as Agrizzi names yet more top names
22 January 2019 - 06:16
Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi has laid bare how the controversial prison security company lined the pockets of ANC heavyweights and state officials in exchange for furthering its business interests with the government.
Agrizzi pulled no punches on Monday when he testified at the state capture inquiry, implicating ministers, former and current ANC members of parliament, and officials working in various departments.
