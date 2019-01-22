South Africa

Ire-raising testimony as Agrizzi names yet more top names

22 January 2019 - 06:16 By Amil Umraw
A cake for former president Jacob Zuma’s 72nd birthday was sponsored by Bosasa, according to Angelo Agrizzi before the state capture commission. The cake even sports the company's logo.
Image: @LethaboInJozi/Twitter

Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi has laid bare how the controversial prison security company lined the pockets of ANC heavyweights and state officials in exchange for furthering its business interests with the government.

Agrizzi pulled no punches on Monday when he testified at the state capture inquiry, implicating ministers, former and current ANC members of parliament, and officials working in various departments.

