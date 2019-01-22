State capture: KZN prison boss got R57k a month for his 'influence'

KwaZulu-Natal prisons boss Mnikelwa Nxele has been implicated in an alleged plot to "place undue pressure" on former department of correctional services (DCS) national commissioner Vernie Petersen in 2007.

Nxele has been accused of accepting bribes from controversial prisons security firm Bosasa to the value of about R57,500 a month.

The allegations were tabled by former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday. He gave details of an attempt by the company in 2007 to bribe senior officials at DCS in order to undermine Petersen, who had just been appointed.

Agrizzi said Petersen "would have nothing to do with the Bosasa group of companies" so a meeting was allegedly co-ordinated with senior officials, such as former DCS national commissioner Khulekani Sithole, and someone whom he described as "Sbu" from the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru).