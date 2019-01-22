Leaked e-mail: Did Bosasa donate R100k to journo fund?

A senior source at Bosasa, now named African Global, said: “R100,000 had to be paid to assist the journalists. It was a good cause but the pressure was unbearable as I had to return from sick leave to monitor and assist in releasing the money. The money was eventually paid to the cause,” said the employee, who did not want to be named because he had not been authorised to speak to the media.

Another source, formerly with Bosasa, said the money had been paid “under duress”.

“We had given money to people as other companies will do, but this payment towards journalists was questionable. But we were under pressure to pay. At times it was said it was good for the image of the company.

“The money was not only paid to politicians but to journalists who are today reporting about Bosasa – they got something.”

In September 2018, axed SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng admitted to the Sunday Times that R1.2m of his legal bill incurred over the wrongful dismissal of the eight SABC employees, had been paid by Bosasa. He would not say who had asked chief executive Gavin Watson to come to his aid.

In Agrizzi’s e-mail – which was addressed to then chief accountant Carlos Bonifacio, finance employee Jacques van Zyl and former chief financial officer Andries van Tonder – he writes: “Strategically Andries VT has come up with a brilliant idea to sponsor the journalist fund that was started to assist the SABC journalists who were fired – Bosasa will contribute an amount of R100,000. I am not sure what the account details are, I will forward them to you once I’ve found it – please once its processed for immediate payment send me a copy thereof.

“If you are able to get the account details before me – please proceed with the donation of R100,000. I know we are under pressure – trust me this is probably going to be the best ROI [return on investment] we’ve ever had with donations.”

When asked if the company donated any money to the SABC 8’s cause, Papa Leshabane, director of African Global (formerly Bosasa), said they were not ready to comment.

“We are not going to comment right now about this," he told TimesLIVE.

Agrizzi was not reachable for comment.