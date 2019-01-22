South Africa

Man arrested over fake hijacking

22 January 2019 - 07:32 By Nico Gous
A man was arrested after going to report a crime to police in Mpumalanga.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Malvin Sanderson went to a police station to report a crime, but instead he himself was arrested. 

Police spokesperson Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe said Sanderson, 21, reported being hijacked at the KaMhlushwa police station near Schoemansdal in Mpumalanga.

“Police then launched an investigation and found that the suspect was lying to them.”

The police found Sanderson and four others had allegedly planned a robbery in Schoemansdal on Saturday.

“He and his accomplices are alleged to have gone to a farm in the same area with the purpose of stealing some items. Unfortunately for them, the security personnel at the farm was on patrol and spotted them.”

The farm security chased them and the suspects fled but left their car behind. The farm security opened a case against the suspects and handed the car over to the police at Komatipoort.

“Sanderson then went to the police station on Sunday afternoon and reported that he had been hijacked, but the police’s skilled detectives managed to get a hint that the narrative was false.”

Sanderson appeared in the Tonga magistrate’s court on Monday. He will remain behind bars until Monday for his bail application.

